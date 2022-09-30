Mac Jones present for start of Patriots practice on Friday, ahead of Packers game

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

BOSTON -- If Mac Jones missed practice all week, then it would be a very safe assumption to believe he would have no shot of playing on Sunday. But Mac Jones did not miss practice all week.

The quarterback was present on the practice field on Friday for the early portion of Patriots practice that was open to the media.

Present at practice today: Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/FsjJ6kqjEF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 30, 2022

While Jones was present, ESPN's Mike Reiss noted that the quarterback was not particularly active.

From the limited window in which reporters were present, Mac Jones didn’t move around on his injured left ankle. He essentially stood in one spot and tossed the ball lightly with fellow QBs Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe. https://t.co/RrUUlCmHGw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 30, 2022

Jones suffered a "severe" high ankle sprain at the end of Sunday's loss, according to reports, though his status has remained a bit of a mystery throughout the week.

Both Jones and Belichick said this week that they're taking things "day by day" when it comes to the outlook on the injury, and Belichick said Friday that the team simply does not have a firm answer on Jones' potential playing status this week.

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend like, you know, I've got a magic wand and crystal ball," Belichick said Friday. "I don't know exactly what's gonna happen. Nobody knows. I don't know. He doesn't know. Doctors don't know. Take it as it comes and see what happens."

The official practice report will be released Friday afternoon, and it will explain whether Jones actually participated in practice (Kyle Dugger and Jakobi Meyers were present but non-participants in two practices last week, before both missed Sunday's game due to injury) as well as give a playing status designation for the quarterback in Sunday's game in Green Bay.