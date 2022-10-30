Mac Jones saved from 84-yard pick-six by roughing the passer penalty on Jets' John Franklin-Myers

Patriots GameDay: Should Mac Jones be looking over his shoulder?

BOSTON -- Mac Jones threw a truly awful ball that was plucked out of the air by Jets corner Michael Carter, who took it 84 yards to the house just before halftime. But that pick-six was taken off the board by a controversial roughing the passer on New York's John Franklin-Myers.

The Patriots were threatening to score, set up at the New Yok 25, when Jones threw his first-and-10 pass to... no one in particular. Nelson Agholor was in the area, but Jones' throw was nowhere near the receiver.

It was one of Jones' worst passes of the season, which has been filled with bad passes from the second-year quarterback.

That defensive score would have given New York a 17-3 lead ahead of halftime. But Franklin-Myers was flagged for hitting Jones, and the touchdown was taken off the board.

New York had to call a timeout after the play because head coach Robert Saleh was losing his mind with officials following the call.

The Patriots got the ball back with 23 seconds, but seemed OK with settling for a field goal as they didn't take any shots downfield. The pick-six that wasn't ended up being a 10-point swing for the Jets, as the Patriots kicked a field goal just before halftime to make it a 10-6 game.

Jones was 13-for-20 for 122 yards and an interception in the first half for New England.