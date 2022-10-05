Mac Jones sporting noticeable limp during Patriots practice on Wednesday

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots practiced inside on Wednesday, and there were a few interesting developments from the glorified walkthrough. For starters, quarterback Mac Jones was present and made some throws during the session.

Jones had a noticeable limp though, just 10 days after he suffered a nasty high ankle sprain during New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. The quarterback still had difficulty moving around on Wednesday, and is "unlikely" to play Sunday when the Patriots welcome the Detroit Lions to Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones present for practice with a noticeable limp (ankle). No signs of Brian Hoyer. Tyquan Thornton was practicing in a hoodie as he works his way back from the IR. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/sPpAgWODsB — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 5, 2022

But Bill Belichick said Wednesday morning that Jones was "definitely" making progress in his recovery, though he also added that the team is still taking things "day to day" with their starting quarterback.

Belichick only uttered that phrase once on Wednesday, after repeating it 12 times one week ago when badgered with questions about Jones' injury.

Elsewhere on the quarterback front, veteran Brian Hoyer was not spotted at practice as he deals with the head injury that he suffered Sunday in Green Bay. Rookie Bailey Zappe was impressive when he took over for Hoyer at QB, and is in line to make his first career start Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

But Jones and Zappe weren't the only quarterbacks on the field on Wednesday. Veteran journeyman Garrett Gilbert, who is reportedly being signed to the New England practice squad, was also on the field and made some throws. He'll likely be Zappe's backup on Sunday.

There was one promising development from Wednesday's session: Injured wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was on the field in a red no-contract jersey. It's the first time that the rookie has practiced since undergoing surgery on his fractured clavicle. New England's 21-day clock to activate the rookie to the 53-man roster is now ticking.

Jakobi Meyers, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was also present at the session.