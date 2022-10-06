Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones limited again at Thursday's practice
FOXBORO -- After holding a glorified walkthrough on Wednesday, the Patriots took things up a notch at Thursday's practice. But quarterback Mac Jones remained limited for the session, and when the media was allowed to watch, the quarterback did less than what he did on Wednesday.
Jones was back on the field but did not make as many throws while reporters were present at the start of Thursday's practice. He was still sporting a noticeable limp as he recovers from the high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3.
Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was a DNP once again as he recovers from the concussion that he suffered last Sunday in Green Bay. UPDATE: Hoyer has been placed on IR and will now miss at least the next four weeks.
That left third-string rookie Bailey Zappe to take the bulk of the snaps at QB once again, as the Patriots prepare for their Week 5 home game against the Detroit Lions.
Tight end Jonnu Smith was a limited participant on Thursday, after he missed Wednesday's session with an ankle injury. Overall, New England listed 11 players on their Thursday injury report:
Did Not Participate
DE Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer, Concussion
DE DaMarcus Mitchell, Concussion
Limited Participation
TE Jonnu Smith, Ankle
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
QB Mac Jones, Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mils, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip
On the Detroit side of things, wide receivers D.J. Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) returned after missing Wednesday's practice. The Lions still had a pretty hefty injury report on Thursday, listing 16 players in total.
Six of those players did not practice at all on Thursday, including receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who could miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
Did Not Participate
LB Chris Board, Knee
WR Quintez Cephus, Foot
DL John Cominsky, Wrist
T Matt Nelson, Calf
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ankle
RB D'Andre Swift, Shoulder / Ankle
Limited Participation
G Kayode Awosika, Hamstring
C Evan Brown, Ankle
WR DJ Chark, Ankle
DE Charles Harris, Groin
TE T.J. Hockenson, Hip
G Jonah Jackson, Finger
C Frank Ragnow, Foot
WR Josh Reynolds, Ankle
K Austin Seibert, Right Groin
Full Participation
T Taylor Decker, Knee
