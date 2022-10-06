Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones limited again at Thursday's practice

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

FOXBORO -- After holding a glorified walkthrough on Wednesday, the Patriots took things up a notch at Thursday's practice. But quarterback Mac Jones remained limited for the session, and when the media was allowed to watch, the quarterback did less than what he did on Wednesday.

Jones was back on the field but did not make as many throws while reporters were present at the start of Thursday's practice. He was still sporting a noticeable limp as he recovers from the high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3.

Mac Jones still with a noticeable limp at times in warmups. Not much throwing during the stretching period, but here’s one. Practice now closed to reporters. pic.twitter.com/idXEZ0WICP — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2022

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was a DNP once again as he recovers from the concussion that he suffered last Sunday in Green Bay. UPDATE: Hoyer has been placed on IR and will now miss at least the next four weeks.

That left third-string rookie Bailey Zappe to take the bulk of the snaps at QB once again, as the Patriots prepare for their Week 5 home game against the Detroit Lions.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was a limited participant on Thursday, after he missed Wednesday's session with an ankle injury. Overall, New England listed 11 players on their Thursday injury report:

Did Not Participate

DE Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer, Concussion

DE DaMarcus Mitchell, Concussion

Limited Participation

TE Jonnu Smith, Ankle

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

QB Mac Jones, Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mils, Hamstring

DB Adrian Phillips, Ribs

OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip

On the Detroit side of things, wide receivers D.J. Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) returned after missing Wednesday's practice. The Lions still had a pretty hefty injury report on Thursday, listing 16 players in total.

Six of those players did not practice at all on Thursday, including receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who could miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Did Not Participate

LB Chris Board, Knee

WR Quintez Cephus, Foot

DL John Cominsky, Wrist

T Matt Nelson, Calf

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ankle

RB D'Andre Swift, Shoulder / Ankle

Limited Participation

G Kayode Awosika, Hamstring

C Evan Brown, Ankle

WR DJ Chark, Ankle

DE Charles Harris, Groin

TE T.J. Hockenson, Hip

G Jonah Jackson, Finger

C Frank Ragnow, Foot

WR Josh Reynolds, Ankle

K Austin Seibert, Right Groin

Full Participation

T Taylor Decker, Knee