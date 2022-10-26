Mac Jones' interception might have hit ESPN's SkyCam wire

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick insisted after Monday night's loss that the timing of Mac Jones coming out of the game in favor of Bailey Zappe was not directly related to the quarterback's interception. Even though Jones' pick was his final snap of the night, Belichick said that Jones being relegated to the sidelines as a spectator was part of a plan.

Regardless, some Zapruder-esque footage has now been making the rounds on social media, and it shows that the interception might not have been entirely Jones' fault. (Emphasis on might, though.)

The video -- spotted by Twitter user "@BillsFilm" and amplified by Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed -- appeared to show Jones' pass possibly hitting the wire that controls the SkyCam used by ESPN for Monday Night Football.

A Bills fan here found that Mac Jones' interception might have hit the SkyCam wire. I slowed the video down as much as possible. Also not sure how much it actually affected things if it did hit the wire, but it's interesting. https://t.co/4MMgfftt6m pic.twitter.com/OLMpgnsmLg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

A closer look does appear to show the trajectory of the pass drop a touch after what looked like a minor collision with the wire.

Still, it's hard to say definitively that the ball hit the wire. And it's even more difficult to say that it made any difference on the play.

On that play, Jones evaded pressure in the pocket, running to his right, only to be met by the 332-pound Mike Pennel staring him in the face. So, rather than get hit, Jones hopped backward and threw off his back foot toward Jonnu Smith. The floater was ripe for the picking, and -- wire or no wire -- it was destined for trouble along the right sideline.

But here's the rub: If the ball did hit the wire, and if either the officiating crew, the replay official, or a member of the Patriots' coaching staff had noticed, then Jones and the Patriots might have been bailed out. That's because the NFL rulebook states this: "If a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot." The on-field officials could have blown the play dead, or the replay official could have initiated a review, or the Patriots could have challenged the play. That is, of course, if anyone had noticed.

And if the replay review determined that the ball hit the wire, then the Patriots would have had another crack at second-and-10 at the Chicago 36-yard line. And Jones would have gotten some more opportunities to do something positive before his night was ended.

Alas, the footage is far from overwhelming in terms of being enough to change the call on the field. And the lopsided final score of 33-14 indicates that such a call likely wouldn't have made a difference at all in the outcome of the game.

Yet in the midst of a unique and frankly bizarre quarterback competition, it certainly was at least one break that Mac Jones would have liked to catch on a night when not much went his way.