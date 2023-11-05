Late Mac Jones interception ends comeback bid as Patriots lose at home to Commanders

BOSTON -- A dreadful season has gotten even worse for the Patriots, with New England losing 20-17 at home to the Washington Commanders to drop to 2-7 on the season.

With a chance to tie the game with a field goal or win the game with a touchdown, Mac Jones' pass over the middle to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the final minute deflected off the receiver's hands and into the arms of Jartavius Martin. The interception allowed Washington to kneel out the final seconds of the game.

Mac Jones completed 24 of his 44 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On the other side, Sam Howell was 29-for-45 for 325 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

The Commanders opened up a 10-0 lead early, driving for a field goal late in the first quarter before embarking on an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 9-yard run by Brian Robinson.

But Jahlani Tavai changed the game when he punched the ball free from Robinson's grasp in the second quarter, leading to a turnover.

The Patriots quickly turned that into a 25-yard touchdown drive with a pass from Jones to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots then took a 14-10 lead when Rhamondre Stevenson broke off a career-long 64-yard run for a touchdown.

That score held through halftime, thanks to Kyle Dugger intercepting Howell in the end zone.

The Patriots added a field goal to start the third quarter, thanks in large part to a rather questionable roughing the passer penalty assessed on K.J. Henry.

But the Commanders came back and tied the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, ending with a 33-yard connection from Howell to Jahan Dotson.

The Commanders regained the lead at 20-17 with a short field goal from Joey Slye, taking that lead into the fourth quarter.

The score held there, and the Patriots were poised to gain possession with a chance to win the game in the final minutes after forcing a Washington punt. However, Mack Wilson was flagged for being offside on Washington's punt on fourth-and-2, giving the Commanders a fresh set of downs with more time to kill the clock.

Washington only drained 22 seconds off the clock on their ensuing drive, but the Patriots were forced to burn their second and third timeouts on defense.

The Patriots drove looking for a tying or winning score, but a Jones pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was deflected and intercepted by Jartavius Martin, essentially ending the game.

The Patriots will head to Germany next week to take on the Colts in Frankfurt.