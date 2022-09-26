Mac Jones has "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, no timetable for return, report says

BOSTON -- Mac Jones is going to get a second opinion on his injured left leg. But his Monday MRI revealed that the Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots remain hopeful that Jones won't need surgery, but the injury will likely sideline the second-year QB for some time. A timetable won't be known until Jones gets another round of testing, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The latest on #Patriots QB Mac Jones, who hopes to avoid surgery on a significant high ankle sprain. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EAzWustRdL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

The second-year quarterback suffered the left ankle injury in the closing minutes of Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones threw a ball downfield just before Calais Campbell delivered a hit. The two fell to the turf, with the 307 pounds of Campbell's body weight coming down on Jones' ankle.

Jones hopped on one leg to the sideline before being helped down the stairs and taken to the locker room.

Jones threw an interception on that play, bringing his total to five in just three games. He's completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt while throwing two touchdowns for a passer rating 76.2.

The Patriots' upcoming schedule has them going to Green Bay to face the 2-1 Packers, before coming home to host the Lions in Week 5. New England then travels to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6, before hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7. The Patriots finish out their pre-bye week schedule with a trip to the Jets and a home date vs. the Colts.