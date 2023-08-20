Mac Jones put together an encouraging preseason debut against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Mac Jones saw his first action of the preseason Saturday night in Green Bay, playing three series against the Packers. One of those drives ended with a New England touchdown, while the other two weren't so successful.

Jones looked comfortable under duress and delivered some really nice throws downfield, though as most feared heading into the game, the offensive line didn't do much to help him on his final two possessions. But it was an encouraging preseason debut for the QB and New England's offensive starters, who were coming off a solid day of practice Thursday.

Jones and the New England offense took full advantage of a short field on their first possession thanks to a Green Bay fumble. The Packers coughed up their first possession with a bad snap to Jordan Love on a third-and-5 play, which Pats linebacker Josh Uche pounced on and recovered at the Green Bay 18-yard line.

New England's first drive started off on an ominous note, with Trent Brown getting flagged for a false start on the team's first offensive snap. But then Jones hit Kendrick Bourne on back-to-back plays -- a four-yard connection and a 13-yard hookup on a slant over the middle -- to set up a first-and-goal.

After Rhamondre Stevenson was stuffed on first down, Jones scrambled and slid for four yards on second-and-goal. He overthrew DeVante Parker in the corner of the end zone on third down, but Packers corner Carrington Valentine was flagged for defensive holding, giving the Patriots a fresh set of downs.

That Patriots took advantage of that Packers mistake, as Stevenson ran it in from a yard out to put New England up 7-0.

The team's second offensive possession didn't work out as well, ending with Jones getting sacked on a third-and-9 when rookie right tackle Sidy Sow was easily manhandled by Kingsley Enagbare. Sow provided little resistance as the Packers linebacker made his way to Jones.

Jones' third and final drive also ended with the quarterback taking a sack -- and fumbling the ball after Enagbare got him from his blindside after beating rookie left tackle Anthony Stueber. The Packers took over at their own 38-yard line, and had a 14-7 lead after an eight-play, 62-yard drive ended with Patrick Taylor rushing one in from eight yards out.

That third and final drive did see Jones complete passes on two third downs, including a play where Jones stepped up in the pocket and made a deep throw (albeit a little high) that Bourne went up and caught for a 17-yard reception.

Jones and Bourne had a great thing going two years ago, and it looks like that relationship is back in Bill O'Brien's offense.

Overall, Jones finished his evening 6-for-9 for 52 yards, plus a four-yard scramble. His favorite target was Bourne, throwing to the receiver four times and connecting on three of them for 34 yards. Two other completions went to rookie Demario Douglas, with Jones' other completion a short pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a jet sweep that went for just one yard.

Jones did look a lot more comfortable out there Saturday night, and he stepped up in the pocket and made some solid throws. But with the offensive line struggling as it deals with a slew of injuries, Jones found himself under pressure for much of his final two drives.

The issues with the New England line made it tough on anyone who played quarterback for the Pats on Saturday night. But Jones had an encouraging performance that should be a good building block for the offense as they head into joint practices with the Titans in Tennessee next week.