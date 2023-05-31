Building confidence is the name of the game for Mac Jones this offseason

FOXBORO -- Following a difficult and disappointing 2022 season, there is one thing on Mac Jones' mind heading into Year 3 of his NFL career: Regaining his confidence.

Confidence was the word of the day when Jones spoke with reporters following Wednesday's OTA session in Foxboro. The quarterback is feeling good and ready to break out in 2023.

"I think every year is a great year to stay positive and try to gain confidence. Everyone I have talked to that has been in Year 3 or older, they say to keep working and build confidence through your reps. So just continuing to do that, working, and doing all the right things.

"Confidence comes from years of practice and from doing well and sometimes not doing well. Sometimes the most confident people come from a year when they weren't their best, and that's how I feel," he added. "We all feel like that, and we're hungry."

Jones had a disappointing and difficult season in 2022, and on a few occasions let his emotions get the best of him. It was clear that he wasn't on the same page with offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, neither of whom had any experience running an NFL offense before last season.

This year, Jones gets to work with Bill O'Brien, who worked with New England's offense from 2007-11 before he was head coach of the Houston Texans. After his time in Houston ended he landed at Alabama, where he briefly -- very briefly -- crossed paths with Jones.

While they didn't work together too much with the Crimson Tide, Jones said the two are building off the relationship they already had. He praised the offseason program so far as "normal," which says a lot about the situation he was in last year.

"There are things we talk about and lingo, things we both say, and it makes sense," Jones said of working with O'Brien. "At the end of the day football is football and we're building our own thing here. It's about molding together as a team and that's the most important part, regardless of what the plays are.

"Everything he has done so far has been really good. Communication is the most important part, and trust. It all starts with that when you're with a new coach," added Jones. "He's done a great job controlling the room and everyone is on the same page. Now we just have to continue to do that."



Jones was the clear No. 1 quarterback for the Patriots on Wednesday, and it sounds like everyone has put the past in the past. A new year offers a fresh start for everyone on the field in New England.

"Every year is a new year. It's a lot easier to say that after you've had a good year. Our goal is to win every game and learn how to do that," said Jones. "Some of the learning experiences I had last year will really help. I can do better and I know that as a player. Really, it's a new year and about earning everyone's respect every day. "