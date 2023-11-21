Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe both take QB reps during portion of Patriots practice open to media

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick's words on Tuesday morning refused to shine any light on who will be the team's starting quarterback on Sunday. His actions on Tuesday afternoon followed right in line.

When the Patriots hit the practice field on Tuesday coming off their bye weekend, both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe took reps at quarterback. The two top QBs on the depth chart alternated opportunities during the portion of the practice that was open for the media to view, with Jones taking a few more snaps than Zappe, according to reporters.

For whatever it may be worth, Jones went first.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe got all the quarterback reps during the media availability portion of practice. Jones up first. Two reps at a time for each. Double-barrel action.



Random aside: Jones carried two footballs with him throughout the stretching period. pic.twitter.com/grVQDzAxew — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 21, 2023

Patriots QBs threw to WRs and TEs early in practice. Only Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe took reps. Mac went first and took slightly more. Didn't see Malik Cunningham run a route.



Everyone is present at Patriots practice. Trent Brown and Ty Montgomery are back. pic.twitter.com/fgVFU4vWY9 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 21, 2023

The #Patriots are back on the practice field after the bye week. Perfect attendance, with OT Trent Brown (ankle/personal) and RB Ty Montgomery returning.



Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe alternated reps in the brief window of positional drills we saw. Mac led off the drill. pic.twitter.com/NjD0xcqOoB — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 21, 2023

This might mean nothing, but it was Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe rotating for warm-up drills with Will Grier watching from behind. pic.twitter.com/hCVHDfiIVi — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) November 21, 2023

Third-stringer Will Grier and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham didn't take any QB reps during that window of practice.

Jones is also scheduled to meet with the media for a press conference on Wednesday, a task that typically falls on the shoulders of the starting quarterback. But considering Jones was the last quarterback to start a game for the Patriots, it's likely not worth reading into that situation too much.

Jones has certainly underwhelmed this season, taking a step backward when he had been expected to improve under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. It's led to Jones getting benched three times this season, with the most recent one being the most glaring. Jones was kept on the sideline after throwing an interception, with the Patriots opting not to have him run the offense while trailing by four points in the final minutes of their eventual loss to the Colts in Germany.

Under most circumstances, Jones would seemingly be assured to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. The issue is that Zappe hasn't come close to capitalizing on his three opportunities this season.

Zappe is just 10-for-25 (40 percent) for 104 yards with no touchdowns and a game-ending interception on his stat sheet. He, too, has taken a step backward from last year, leaving the Patriots in this predicament.

The Patriots tried Cunningham for a few snaps in a loss to the Raiders, when Cunningham was the lone active backup, but those plays brought little success. Cunningham -- a quarterback in college who signed with the Patriots as a receiver, only to briefly shine in the preseason at quarterback -- also didn't attempt any passes in that outing.

And after trying out a handful of alternate backups, Grier eventually beat out the likes of Ian Book, Matt Corral, and Trace McSorley. Grier, though, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019, when he threw four interceptions and no touchdowns over his two games.

Clearly, it's not ideal. But just as clearly, the Patriots don't want to let the Giants or anybody else know who will be given the starting job this weekend in New Jersey.