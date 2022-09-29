Mac Jones not seen at Thursday's practice

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is reportedly telling his Patriots teammates not to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Packers. But his absence from practice is telling a different story.

For the second straight day, Jones was not spotted during the media portion of practice on Thursday, as the Patriots continue to prepare for Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay. We'll know for sure if he missed the session when the Patriots release their second practice/injury report later in the afternoon.

Jones did not participate in Wednesday's session with the ankle injury that he suffered late in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. That injury -- which is reportedly a severe high ankle sprain -- is expected to sideline Jones for several weeks, though he and the Patriots aren't saying much about his status. All they've said is that they're taking things "day by day," a phrase that has been uttered roughly 1,000 times in Foxboro this week.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Jones is partaking in the game-planning for Sunday's game and is still operating as if he has a chance to play. If there really is any chance that Jones could play on Sunday, he'll likely have to be on the practice field on Friday.

And even if he is out there on Friday, which is usually a glorified walkthrough, he'll go into Sunday's game with no real practice reps leading up to the tilt.

If Jones cannot go on Sunday, Bill Belchick has said that Brian Hoyer will get the start in his place.

No Mac Jones at the media viewing portion of practice on Thursday - @wbz #Patriots pic.twitter.com/u956zqrlRn — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 29, 2022

In addition to Jones, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was also missing for the second straight day on Thursday, after he sat out Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was also among the missing, as he deals with a thumb injury that had him limited on Wednesday.

