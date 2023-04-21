Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend - watch for shooting stars!

$25K offered by museum for meteorite that crashed last week $25K offered by museum for meteorite that crashed last week 00:33

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - A quick "heads up" for those interested in some sky watching: The Lyrid meteor shower is peaking this weekend!

The Lyrids come each year in mid to late April and typically produce between 15-20 shooting stars per hour.

They are known for leaving long dust trails in their wake, some of which can last few several seconds.

They originate from Comet Thatcher, which has a 415-year orbit around our sun, last in our neck of the woods in 1861.

Before you get too excited, here is the big BUT: The absolute peak of the shower will come late Saturday night, when our skies will be completely overcast. However, parts of the area may get to see a few stragglers Friday night before the clouds move in.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I certainly wouldn't plan your night around it, but just something to be aware of if you are out past 10 p.m. and look up and have some clear skies.

If you happen to snap a pic, we would love to see it! Just go to our website, WBZ.com and click on weather-share photos.

Good luck!