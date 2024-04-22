Look for Lyrid meteor shower "leftovers" and a great International Space Station flyby over Massachusetts

Look for Lyrid meteors, International Space Station in the night sky

BOSTON - The Lyrid meteor shower peaked early Monday morning, however there will be some "leftovers" that could be visible later in the night sky above Massachusetts.

Lyrid meteor shower forecast

The good news: Skies will be clear of clouds.

The bad news: The nearly full "pink" moon will be out in full glory overnight and will certainly wash out some of the brightness of the shooting stars.

According to NASA, only a few meteors per hour are likely to be visible to the naked eye because of the moon. The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, having been observed for 2,700 years.

Bottom line, I wouldn't plan my night around the Lyrids. If you happen to be up late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, take a few minutes and see what you can see!

International Space Station flyby

One thing that I can guarantee you will be able to see in the skies overhead is the International Space Station!

This is a great flyby overnight. It will glide across our sky between 4:55 a.m. to 5:01 a.m. early on Tuesday. It will be nice and high in the sky and again, clear viewing as far as clouds go.

Just last week, NASA confirmed that a mysterious object that crashed through a Florida home in March came from the space station. The space agency said the four-inch metal support used to mount old batteries was discarded in 2021 as part of a load that was expected to burn up as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere, but evidently it survived.