Lyric Stage debuts new murder mystery "The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays"

BOSTON - Are you ready for a murder mystery that goes to the extreme?

The Lyric Stage's production of The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays, takes things over the top for the audience in a good way.

The Christmas Eve story, filled with murder and mayhem is set inside a 1930s Connecticut mansion, belonging to the actor who helped make Sherlock Holmes famous.

But what happens if that actor has to solve a crime without a script?

"There's nothing that really pushes the envelope more in some ways than a murder mystery," says Kelby T. Aiken who plays the role of the real Broadway star, William Gillette

"It's fast paced. You have to move. You can't let the audience wonder what's going on. You have to just keep them occupied," Actress Pamela Lambert, who plays Madge tells WBZ.

"You do have the elements that are farce and the elements that are a serious mystery. So it's a big sort of a brain challenge as an actor to be able to juggle. Okay, where do we have to focus on these details of the story that the audience needs to hear versus when are we focusing on physical comedy and on the broader things," says Peter Mill, who plays Inspector Goring.

He's thrilled for the opportunity to play his character in drag.

"It's so encouraging to see casting directors in theaters and directors interested in exploring different ways of storytelling," Mill explains.

You can see The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays, at the Lyric Stage in Back Bay through December 17.