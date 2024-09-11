Massive Lynnfield strip mall fire destroys multiple businesses

BOSTON – Multiple businesses in Lynnfield were destroyed Tuesday night when intense flames tore through a strip mall.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at the strip mall on Post Office Square.

Fire destroys a strip mall in Lynnfield. CBS Boston

Lynnfield strip mall fire

Daylight revealed significant damage to multiple businesses. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said most of the businesses will likely be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported following the fire, which happened while the businesses were closed.

Lynnfield strip mall had no sprinklers

Initial reported indicated that the fire may have started somewhere near Old Towne Market, which is in the middle of the strip mall. Flames then spread to nearby businesses, including a Dunkin'.

Davis said it is an old building with no sprinklers. There's a common attic space that runs the whole length of the strip mall, allowing the fire to spread very quickly.

Multiple fire departments were required to put out the flames.

Local businesses destroyed by flames

Taylor Jenkins lives in the area. He said it is a major loss for the community.

That Dunks is full of locals every morning. My daughter did karate right at the Cervizzi's on the corner, so it's going to be pretty tough. And the little mart there, every time you go in you see somebody local, so it's too bad," he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Massachusetts fire marshal will be at the strip mall Wednesday morning as the investigation continues.