Lynnfield Girl Scouts fight $600 meeting fee and win

LYNNFIELD - The Girl Scouts in Lynnfield fought the town over a fee they thought was unfair and they won.

The girls were using a classroom at the high school for meetings, until they found out the school committee charged an annual fee of $30 per person. That would have cost the scouts $600.

The committee said that's the fee for all other community groups as well.

The scouts said they would have to sell about 700 more boxes of cookies every year to cover the fee. So, they went to the school committee meeting Wednesday night to challenge the policy.

"Thank you for modeling what we want our students to do if there's something that's not right, advocate for it and make the case," a committee member told the girls.

They will now get to hold their meetings for free because the committee offered an exemption. The school committee plans to vote on a proposal to offer exemptions to other groups at their next meeting.

