Lynn charter school student accused of stabbing staff member "multiple times"

LYNN - A student at a Lynn charter school stabbed a staff member "several times" Monday morning, according to police.

The staff member, who was not identified, is expected to survive. The suspect, 18-year-old Larnel Jean Eustach of Chelsea, is in police custody.

Lynn Police were called to KIPP Academy on Wheeler Street and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said the staff member was rushed to the hospital with what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

There's no word yet on a motive. Police said Eustach left school after the stabbing, but officers later found him and took him into custody.

He's now facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

There is no other information about the incident at this point in the investigation.

KIPP Academy is a public charter school with students in grades K through 12.