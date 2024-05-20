Dozens of Lynn residents evacuated after gas leak

LYNN - Dozens of homes were evacuated in Lynn Monday afternoon after construction workers hit a natural gas line, causing a leak. It happened on Orchard Street between Summer and Aspen streets.

Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said more than 50 people were evacuated before crews stopped the leak.

Construction workers hit a gas line on Orchard Street in Lynn CBS Boston

At about 2:30 p.m., a construction contractor hit a six-inch high-pressured gas line. About 30 firefighters went from house to house to check for gas and a temporary shelter was opened at a church on Elmwood Avenue.

"We're very fortunate"

Chief Sullivan said most of the gas went out into the atmosphere through the hole in the street. "If it was blocked off somehow then the force could keep it underground and then it might find its way down into the basements, and then we have potential explosive conditions," Sullivan said. "So, we're very fortunate with the conditions here."

National Grid crews were eventually able to stop the flow of gas and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The Rodriguez family left their house with their pets for about two hours. "I was shocked. Very surprised," said Angel Rodriguez. "I rushed. I didn't have time to put my shoes on. That was surprising, because I know gas leaks are dangerous because they can cause explosions."