Lynn police release body camera video of woman's arrest amid use of force investigation

BOSTON – Lynn police released body camera footage of a woman's arrest as they investigate use of force by officers.

Police say early Sunday morning officers got a report an unwanted guest that was causing a disturbance.

Jessica Wagle allegedly refused to leave an apartment on High Street.

When officers tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants, they say she refused. Wagle allegedly kicked and tried to bite an officer who was attempting to handcuff her.

Lynn police said they used pepper spray but it had little effect. One officer hit the woman in the head, trying to get her to comply.

Wagle was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the officers immediately reported the incident to their superiors.

According to Lynn police, an initial review has shown the officers were justified in their actions.

Wagle is expected to be in court on Friday.