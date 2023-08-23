15-year-old Iram Allen charged with murder after stabbing at Lynn convenience store

Teenager charged with murder after stabbing at Lynn convenience store

LYNN – Fifteen-year-old Iram Allen Jr. is charged with murder and another teenager is facing a weapons charge after a person was stabbed to death at convenience store in Lynn Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim, identified as 17-year-old Daniel Marquez Santeliz, was stabbed at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square at about 6 p.m.

Allen was arraigned Wednesday as an adult in Lynn District Court. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on September 20.

The second teenager, whose name will not be released because he is a juvenile, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released to the custody of his parents.

The store owner told WBZ a fight broke out inside the store among a group of teenagers. During that fight, Santeliz was stabbed and the others ran away. Santeliz was pronounced dead a short time later at Salem Hospital.

"When they punched each other, they just knocked over the shelf there was a couple of machines got broke," store owner Maksedur Khan said.