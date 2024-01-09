Water shoots high above homes in Lynn after pipe breaks on Route 1A

LYNN – A water main break caused a geyser to flood a busy street in Lynn during the morning commute Tuesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Ocean Street and Route 1A.

The water was shooting about 50 feet into the air.

Water shot high above homes in Lynn after a pipe broke on Route 1A early Tuesday. CBS Boston

"I've never seen it before. I just moved here a few months ago, but never seen anything like this," said Kyle Cote, who lives in the area.

Due to the frigid temperatures, the water froze onto streetlights and nearby Christopher's Café. The owner said so far it appears the business avoided damage.

Traffic was backed up for miles following the water main break, but has since eased.