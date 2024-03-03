Child falls out third story window, lands on parked car at Massachusetts home
LYNN – Investigators in Lynn say a child is very lucky after surviving a fall from a third story window.
It happened Saturday on Saint Clair Street.
The child was playing on a bed near the window.
They fell out of the window and landed on the hood of a parked car.
Police say the child is between five and six years old.
First responders said the child was conscious the whole time.
