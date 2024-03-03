Watch CBS News
Local News

Child falls out third story window, lands on parked car at Massachusetts home

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Lynn child falls from third story window
Lynn child falls from third story window 00:25

LYNN – Investigators in Lynn say a child is very lucky after surviving a fall from a third story window.

It happened Saturday on Saint Clair Street.

The child was playing on a bed near the window.

They fell out of the window and landed on the hood of a parked car.

Police say the child is between five and six years old.

First responders said the child was conscious the whole time.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 10:23 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.