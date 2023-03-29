Victim identified in Lynn hit-and-run as Emira Barucija

LYNN – Police have identified the person who was hit and killed by a driver who allegedly took off while she crossed the street in Lynn early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 6 a.m. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Emira Barucija of Lynn, was crossing Western Avenue when she was hit.

"Obviously Western Ave. is an extremely busy roadway, especially early in the morning as people are getting to work. So that is a busy area," Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Emira Barucija was struck and killed by a car in Lynn CBS Boston

Police said the driver left the area after the crash. Around noon, police said they believe they found the car and the driver involved.

Lynn police were working to find surveillance video earlier in the morning. The driver was believed to have fled toward Saugus.

The area was closed at Ballard Street while Lynn police investigated, but has since reopened.