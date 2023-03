Fire in Lynn tears through two homes

LYNN — A fire in Lynn tore through two homes on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m., engulfing two cars in a driveway and the homes on Chestnut Street.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze.

Update City box 341 - 109 & 111 Chestnut St. Fire extended into the cockloft of both buildings. Orders of C-4 District Chief Lynch - Defensive operations.



First arrival photo. pic.twitter.com/gn4nc1UUsA — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 31, 2023

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.