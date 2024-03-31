Watch CBS News
Fire tears through apartment building in Lynn, displacing several people

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNN - Several people were displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Lynn Sunday morning.

It started at the Ironwoods Apartments on Fairmount Avenue. Firefighters said the flames started on third and fourth floor porches before spreading into the building's attic.

Firefighters said only eight units in the building were occupied at the time. No tenants or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 6:48 PM EDT

