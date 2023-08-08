Lynn Classical JV girls soccer coach Oscar Juarez arrested on sex-related crimes

LYNN – Oscar Juarez, the junior varsity girls soccer coach at Lynn Classical High School was arrested on sex-related charges, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Juarez was arrested and arraigned Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail.

The 38-year-old Saugus man allegedly sent unsolicited explicit images of himself to an 18-year-old student who was a former player on his team. He is also accused of soliciting that student and a juvenile to have a sexual relationship with him.

Prosecutors said Juarez also allegedly groped another player.

Juarez is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material. Both are felonies. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment of a child.

A judge ordered Juarez to stay away from all victims and witnesses in the case and have no contact with any minors other than his own children.

Juarez is next due in court September 7.