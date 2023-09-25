2 Lynn children hit by speeding driver while walking to school, police say
LYNN – Two children were hit by a car Monday morning while walking to school in Lynn.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Holyoke Street.
Lynn police said the driver hit a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, then slammed into two cars that were parked in a home's driveway. Impact took down a street sign and left damage to a lawn as well.
Police said the children were walking to school with a parent when they were hit.
Both children were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.
The driver remained on scene and was cited for unsafe operation and speeding.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.