2 Lynn children hit by speeding driver while walking to school, police say

LYNN – Two children were hit by a car Monday morning while walking to school in Lynn.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Holyoke Street.

Lynn police said the driver hit a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, then slammed into two cars that were parked in a home's driveway. Impact took down a street sign and left damage to a lawn as well.

Police said the children were walking to school with a parent when they were hit.

Both children were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

The driver remained on scene and was cited for unsafe operation and speeding.