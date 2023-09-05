Lynn carjacking ends in police chase, crash caught on camera

LYNN - Two people are in custody, and another is in the hospital after a serious crash at a busy intersection in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video obtained from nearby Maya's Market shows the crash at the intersection of Chestnut and Essex streets shortly after 7 a.m. A black Nissan, which police say was stolen, ran a red light then crashed into the driver's side door of a white SUV, sending it flipping into a nearby street.

Surveillance video shows a black Nissan, which police say was stolen, run a red light then crash into the driver's side door of a white SUV, sending it flipping into a nearby street. Maya's Market

According to Lynn Police, the crash followed a brief police chase. Police received a report of a carjacking and theft at gunpoint around 8 p.m. Monday. Then, early Tuesday morning, they saw what they believed to be the car.

At first, police initiated a traffic stop, and the car stopped but then sped away.

It was "a very loud impact and then everyone kind of ran out," explained Tony Salcedo, who owns Tony Tipico Restaurant at the intersection. His business sign was destroyed in the crash. "As long as everyone is alive and healthy, that's fine," he said.

One person was brought to the hospital with injuries following the crash.

The suspects tried to flee the scene, police said, but then were arrested. Leanna Rockwood, 22, of Boston, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and possession of a Class B drug. She will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Wednesday.

A minor from Haverhill is also facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, leaving the scene of personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.