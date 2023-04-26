Watch CBS News
Lyme disease vaccines in the works at Moderna, Pfizer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - As temperatures rise, so do the number of ticks and the risk of Lyme disease. But the good news is an effective vaccine is on the horizon.

It's estimated that nearly half a million Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease every year. Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can cause a skin rash, fever, headache, and fatigue and can progress to inflammation of the joints, nervous system, and heart.  

There is currently no vaccine available for humans but that may soon change.

Earlier this month, Moderna announced it is working on two Lyme disease vaccines and Pfizer plans to submit an application to the FDA in the next two years for its Lyme vaccine, which is in late-stage clinical trials. Scientists are also working on better ways to test people for Lyme.

In the meantime, the best way to protect yourself is to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and check your skin regularly for ticks.

