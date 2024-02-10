Welcoming prosperity, health and good luck for the Lunar New Year in Boston with lion dancing

Welcoming prosperity, health and good luck for the Lunar New Year

BOSTON - Boston's Asian communities are ushering in the Year of the Dragon with lion dancers – a tradition meant to cast away bad energy, while welcoming prosperity, health and good luck.

Mai Du of Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy joined the WBZ weekend morning team to talk about the significance of Lunar New Year and how people at home can celebrate.