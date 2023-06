FOXBORO – Country music star Luke Combs is adding a second night to his visit at Gillette Stadium.

Combs had previously announced his first Foxboro show for July 22.

Adding new, 2nd shows on Fridays in Tampa, FL, Charlotte, NC, Foxborough, MA and Philadelphia, PA!



Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, June 9. pic.twitter.com/FoLDPkxDJ8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 5, 2023

On Monday, Combs announced he added the night before as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the July 21 show.