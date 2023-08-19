Luis Urias becomes first Red Sox player since 1940 to hit grand slam in back-to-back games

BOSTON -- Luis Urias is having a grand old time since joining the Red Sox. The infielder clubbed another grand slam Saturday afternoon in Boston's 8-1 win over the Yankees in New York, making it back-to-back games that he's cleared the bases with one swing of the bat.

Urias hit a grand slam Thursday afternoon in a loss against the Nationals, and after getting Friday night off, he hit another salami in his first at-bat Saturday afternoon. The infielder got the scoring started for Boston by sending a 91 MPH cutter from New York starter Gerrit Cole into the Red Sox bullpen in left field at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

Urias is now the first player in MLB to hit a grand slam in consecutive plate appearances since Josh Willingham of the Nationals accomplished the feat back in 2009. As far as Red Sox team history, Urias in the first Boston player to hit a grand slam in consecutive games since Jimmie Foxx did it back in 1940.

Luis Urías is the first Red Sox player to hit a grand slam in back-to-back games played since Jimmie Foxx in 1940.

He's the first Red Sox No. 9 hitter to hit a grand slam against the Yankees since Luis Rivera hit one vs Jeff Robinson on Aug. 31, 1990. pic.twitter.com/6aamzn4Roi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 19, 2023

Urias, who was acquired by Boston from the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline, has two homers and nine RBI in his 10 games since joining the Red Sox. He's hitting just .258 with his new team, but has taken two big swings for the Red Sox.