Late Red Sox legend Luis Tiant a candidate for Baseball Hall of Fame on the Classic Era ballot

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant is one step closer to getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The late, great Tiant is among the seven players and one manager on the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot, which was announced on Monday.

If a candidates receives 75 percent of the votes by the Classic Baseball Era Committee, they will earn election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27, 2025. The results of the vote will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8 during baseball's Winter Meetings.

Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Dave Parker are with Tiant on this year's ballot, which "features player, manager, umpire and executive candidates whose primary contribution to the game came prior to 1980."

Luis Tiant's legacy

"El Tiante" was a big-game pitcher for the Red Sox during the 1970s, and was a fan favorite for his dramatic windup and Fu Manchu mustache. He spent eight of his 19 MLB seasons with the Red Sox, accumulating a 122-81 record and 3.36 ERA during the regular season from 1971 to 1978.

Tiant went to two of his three All-Star games during his time with the Red Sox, and shined during the 1975 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. Tiant started three games during that Fall Classic and the Red Sox won all three before losing to the Reds in Game 7. Overall in the 1975 postseason, Tiant was 3-0 and logged three complete games over his four starts for Boston.

Tiant won 229 games over his career in Major League Baseball and had a 3.30 ERA for the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Red Sox, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and California Angels.

Tiant died at the age of 83 in October.