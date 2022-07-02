"End of an era": Lucci's Market in Wilmington sold after 66 years

WILMINGTON - It's the end of an era for one of Wilmington's most beloved stores and delis.

With owners John and Susan retiring, Lucci's Market will now be under new management. The Lucci family has owned the store since it opened in 1956.

Lucci's is a staple in the heart of Wilmington attracting visitors with its delicious subs, including some who have shopped there for generations.

"I've been coming here forever. My kids have been eating here for years and it's disappointing seeing John leave, but he did his time," said Paul Nowell of Winchester.

"I'm really kind of sad," said Joanie Walsh. "It's the end of an era I think."