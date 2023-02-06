Loyal Companion closing pet stores, filing for bankruptcy

Check out these cute dogs who will be playing for the Lombarky trophy Check out these cute dogs who will be playing for the Lombarky trophy 01:00

BOSTON - A pet shop with multiple locations in Massachusetts is closing its stores and filing for bankruptcy.

Loyal Companion said stores will begin liquidation sales and stay open through the end of February. Grooming services will continue through mid-February.

"With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company said.

Loyal Companion's website lists store locations in Boston's South End, Dorchester, Cambridge, Newton, Wellesley, Bedford, Wayland, Sudbury, Stow, Concord, Stoneham, Beverly, Littleton, Shrewsbury, Medway and Canton.