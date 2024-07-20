1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Lowell temple parking lot

LOWELL - A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the parking lot of a temple in Lowell Saturday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney said. Two other people were injured.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of ISSO Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Middlesex Street at about 4:53 a.m. Police found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 43-year-old Lowell man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. A 34-year-old man remains hospitalized. A 26-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the group was gathered in the parking lot of the temple when a fight broke out. There is no information that the gathering was related to the temple.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Lowell Police Department.