Lowell man charged with threatening to kill people outside Tewksbury hotel
TEWKSBURY - Police say they arrested a Lowell man for threatening people with a box cutter at a local motel Saturday evening.
Justin Maryland, 47, will face several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police said they were called to the Main Street motel where they found Maryland in the parking lot yelling and waving a box cutter, threatening to kill people. Police said they aimed a Taser at Maryland when he didn't follow with police commands to stop. However, he complied and was arrested.
No one was hurt in the incident.
