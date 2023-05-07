Watch CBS News
Lowell man charged with threatening to kill people outside Tewksbury hotel

By WBZ-News Staff

TEWKSBURY - Police say they arrested a Lowell man for threatening people with a box cutter at a local motel Saturday evening.

Justin Maryland, 47, will face several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they were called to the Main Street motel where they found Maryland in the parking lot yelling and waving a box cutter, threatening to kill people. Police said they aimed a Taser at Maryland when he didn't follow with police commands to stop. However, he complied and was arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

