Lowell High School honors wrestling coach who started team 60 years ago

LOWELL - Wrestling Coach George Bossi started the wrestling program at Lowell High School 60 years ago, and he says he has no plans to stop coaching.

A history of leading wrestlers

Bossi, at 89, is the co-head coach of the Lowell High School wrestling team.

"I've been coaching here since 1964," Bossi, said, adding that his love of wrestling grows deeper each year. "The sport is so great, you can't help it."

Bossi said he has no plans to stop coaching. "I don't want to retire because I love what I'm doing."

In the six decades Bossi has spent at the edge of the mat analyzing wrestlers and coaching them through various stances, holds and takedowns, he's created champions.

"High school All-Americans, state championship teams. We traveled with kids a lot," said former Assistant Coach Brian Urquhart of Bossi's track record.

"They all wrestle in college, and they're continuing our tradition, which makes me feel good," Bossi said.

Lowell High School Wrestling Coach George Bossi talks with a member of the high school's wrestling team. CBS Boston

Honoring Coach Bossi

Recently, many of those alumni came to show their love and appreciation for Bossi, including students who were on his very first team in 1964.

"If I needed somebody to talk to when I was growing up, if I was in trouble, which I did a lot growing up, George was always there," said former wrestler Gouch Gauthier.

"They call him the Godfather of wrestling in Massachusettes, and he created a really strong culture here," said Lowell Wrestling Co-Head Coach Nick Logan.

Many of Bossi's former wrestlers said Bossi taught them that in life, just like wrestling, when you get knocked down, you get back up.

"He made you own things. He'd go into practice later on and tell you exactly what you did right in front of everybody," said former wrestler Scott McQuaide.

And those who were coached by Bossi said that tough love made them work harder.

"He's not afraid to tell you how it is, and especially in 2024, not a lot of people are like that," Logan said.

"He's not just a coach. He's a friend, a father. He's a remarkable man," Gauthier said.

Dedication, heart and leadership is what makes George Bossie WBZ's MVP of the Week.