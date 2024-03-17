1 killed in fire at Lowell home with no working smoke detectors

LOWELL – One person was killed Saturday night during a fire at a house that did not have any working smoke detectors.

It happened on Farmland Road around 11 p.m.

Firefighters found a man dead on the second floor of the home.

The second person who lived in the single-family home was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

"On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man's family and loved ones," Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. "This is a sad day for them and our community."

Investigators found the fire started in the back left corner of the second floor, but the exact cause is not yet known. The fire is not considered suspicious.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said the fire shows how critical it is for homes to have smoke detectors.

"A fire at home can become deadly in three minutes or less," Davine said. "Please take a moment to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. They're your family's first line of defense against a fire, especially in the overnight hours when fires are most likely to become deadly."