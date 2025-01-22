Mural discovered in Massachusetts church after decades hidden behind wall

LOWELL – An artist in Massachusetts is working to restore a mural that was found after being hidden behind drywall for decades.

The mural was recently unearthed at St. Anthony's Church in Lowell.

Now, artist Michael Vieira is slowly bringing it back to life. "Deep scars from where they removed the drywall," Vieira said while working on the mural, pointing out some damage to the art.

Mural found hidden in Lowell church

The mural was covered by drywall during a remodel in the 1990s, then forgotten to time.

Artist Michael Vieira works to restore a mural found inside a Lowell church. CBS Boston

"One of the parishioners is like, 'Father!' She was looking over at her son across the way, and there was a crucifixion scene there," Vieira said, recalling how the artwork was discovered. "He had someone break a little piece open and he saw the painting and he's like, 'Pull it all out.' And they did."

As the wall came down, it revealed the elaborate scene underneath.

Vieira said he remembers seeing the mural as a child. He said it was just a matter of chance that someone spotted it.

"So originally, we had an actual crucifix in front of this mural," Vieira said. "It just felt like the sunlight finally reached it."

Mural created by B.E. Lanza

The mural was originally painted by North End artist B.E. Lanza in 1961. Vieira said he has a connection to the artist.

"I went to school in Boston. Him and I went to the same exact school, which is creepy. The Museum School of Fine Arts," Vieira said.

Now, Vieira is restoring Lanza's work for free, saying the job itself is restoring him as well.

"I feel grateful. Grateful that it happened to me. I really, really do," Vieira said.