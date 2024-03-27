Low-income Americans are eating too much salt, new study finds
By
Mallika Marshall, MD
/ CBS Boston
BOSTON – A new study in JAMA Network Open finds that poorer Americans are eating too much salt, and the excess salt intake is taking a toll on their health.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University studied more than 64,000 low-income adults in 12 southeastern states and found that about 80% of the Black and White study participants were eating more salt than the daily recommended amount and that was associated with 10% to 30% of deaths from cardiovascular disease.
The researchers call on public health programs to reduce salt intake among underserved populations.
