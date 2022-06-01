Juror dismissed during deliberations in trial of Louis Coleman, accused of killing Jassy Correia

BOSTON – A juror was dismissed Wednesday during deliberations in the federal trial of Louis Coleman, who is accused in the 2019 fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia outside a Boston club.

It is not clear why the juror was dismissed.

Coleman is facing one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration in the city. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman's car four days later and found Correia's body in the trunk.

If convicted, he could face life in prison. Prosecutors decided last year they would not pursue the death penalty.

Closing arguments were held in the trial on Tuesday and deliberations began that day.

On Wednesday, Coleman's defense team filed a renewed motion for acquittal, arguing "the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction."