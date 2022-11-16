Watch CBS News
Local News

Researchers say loud music really can cause hearing loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Depending on how you use them, earbuds can help or hurt your hearing
Depending on how you use them, earbuds can help or hurt your hearing 02:20

BOSTON - Many parents tell their kids to "turn down that music" and for good reason. It literally could be deafening.

Researchers reviewed thirty-three prior studies and say more than 1 billion people between the ages of 12 and 34 are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe use of personal listening devices such as headphones and earbuds. Going to loud concerts is also a threat.

Exposure to loud sounds can disrupt the sensory cells in the ear which over time can become permanently damaged leading to hearing loss and/or tinnitus. The CDC defines safe noise levels as 85 decibels over 40 hours a week, but many people choose volumes as high as 105 on their devices, and concert venues may reach up to 112 decibels. 

 Some tips? If the music causes your ears to ring, it is way too loud. Stand away from loudspeakers. And try to use devices that reduce background noise so you can listen at a safe volume without having to drown out the racket around you.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.