PHOTOS: Drone team finds lost dog in Devens

DEVENS - First responders in Harvard used a new drone to find a lost dog in Devens this weekend.

The Harvard Police Department the drone team run with the fire department saw a NextDoor post Saturday about a lost dog in the neighboring town and reached out to the owner. After getting the dog's last known location, firefighter Rob Curran launched the team's new drone to take a look.

"After about an hour, Rob spotted a small heat signature in an otherwise empty field," police said. "He zoomed in on it and there he was!"

The Harvard Drone Team comes through on a dog rescue!

The dog was found with his leash tangled up in some branches. Police said the owners were "very grateful" that their dog was found safe.