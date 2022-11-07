Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police

Middleboro woman killed in car crash by driver who refused to stop for police

Middleboro woman killed in car crash by driver who refused to stop for police

TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police.

At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect, the target of an ongoing investigation, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed.

State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect.

Several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a Ford Fusion being driven by 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros on Kingman Road in Taunton. Medeiros, a Middleboro resident, was killed in the crash.

"On social media they were saying they were being chased by the police. Well, no they weren't because the police weren't here," said neighbor Dennis Burns.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot after the crash but was stopped by a good Samaritan and a trooper.

"I guess he ran right of his sneakers because they were sitting out in front of the mailbox," Burns said.

Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. He was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and then released. He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday.