Loren Gabel of Boston Pride named PHF MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year

BOSTON -- Loren Gabel of the Boston Pride is going to need a bigger trophy case. She brought home two more awards on Thursday, winning Premier Hockey Federation MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year honors for the 2022-23 season.

Those two awards join the two previous awards that Gabel already claimed: PHF Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the year. And she certainly earned each of those with an incredible season for the first-place Pride.

Gabel led the Boston offense -- the league's highest scoring unit -- with 40 points in 22 games, tying a single-season record. He led the league with 20 goals and 20 assists, making her the first PHF triple crown winner since the inaugural 2015-16 season.

"It is an absolute honor to win the 2022-23 MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year awards, and I am proud to be recognized by my fellow players and by the dedicated media who cover this league," said Gabel. "I couldn't have done it without every single person who has helped me get to this point. The PHF has a tremendous amount of talent, and I am fortunate that I get to play alongside and against some of the best every day.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I was given to play in Boston, and I am looking forward to my future in the PHF," she added.

Gabel registered 1.82 points-per-game for the Pride this season, which is currently tied for first among all-time PHF skaters. The 25-year-old had a six-point game (two goals, four assists) in a 7-5 win over Buffalo and also turned in a four-goal effort to lead the Pride to a 5-0 victory over Montreal. She had 10 multi-point games on the year, and was kept off the scoresheet just twice during the season.

An Ontario native, Gabel won a bronze with Canada at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship. She also won back-to-back national championships during her four-year NCAA career at Clarkson University.