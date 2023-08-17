Video shows Steamship Authority ferry break loose from Woods Hole dock

HYANNIS - The Steamship Authority has released video of the moment a ferry broke loose on the Cape last month.

The M/V Sankaty came loose at the Woods Hole terminal just after 5 p.m. on July 27. It drifted a short distance before stopping at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The Steamship Authority released video of the ferry M/V Sankaty breaking loose and hitting a dock in Woods Hole on July 27, 2023. Steamship Authority

The ferry was not in service at the time and there was no one on board. No one was hurt and the Steamship Authority said there was no serious damage to the ferry or the dock.

An investigation determined there were five lines initially tied to the ferry, but a bow line slipped off its bollard and then a second one came off. The other three lines weren't able to keep the ferry in place.

The Steamship Authority would not say if anyone was disciplined for the incident.