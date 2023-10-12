Loon Mountain ski resort sued over Massachusetts woman's "catastrophic" tubing injuries

LINCOLN, N.H. - A Cape Cod woman is suing a popular New Hampshire ski resort following a tubing accident that she says left her with "catastrophic injuries." Zoia Tsoleridis, of Centerville, filed the lawsuit against Loon Mountain earlier this month in federal court.

Tsoleridis and her family visited Loon on February 11 to go tubing. The lawsuit states that they were initially told adult passes for the tubing hill were sold out, but a Loon employee gave her and other adults "tot tubes" to use.

"He did not explain that the tot tubes did not have brakes as the adult tubes do," the lawsuit said. "The defedant's own rules prohibit its employees from providing tot tubes to adults."

Tsoleridis was unable to slow down as she reached the bottom of the hill and hit a bump "that launched her into the air," the lawsuit says. It's alleged that she suffered a traumatic brain injury, an aneurysm, two broken arms and a broken jaw, and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The lawsuit says Tsoleridis is seeking a trial by jury and "the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000." WBZ-TV has reached out to Loon Mountain for comment.