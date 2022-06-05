Watch CBS News
LOOK: Fawn rescued after getting stuck in Wellesley

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WELLESLEY - Police in Wellesley came to the rescue of a fawn that got stuck in Wellesley on Saturday.

The department shared pictures on social media of the baby deer that was unable to climb out of a window well next to a home.

Sgt. Mark Carrasquillo and officer Janet Popovski were able to help the fawn, which was photographed running free right after.

If you spot a fawn in your yard, Mass Wildlife says it's best to leave it alone unless it gets in trouble. 

