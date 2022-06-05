LOOK: Fawn rescued after getting stuck in Wellesley
WELLESLEY - Police in Wellesley came to the rescue of a fawn that got stuck in Wellesley on Saturday.
The department shared pictures on social media of the baby deer that was unable to climb out of a window well next to a home.
Sgt. Mark Carrasquillo and officer Janet Popovski were able to help the fawn, which was photographed running free right after.
If you spot a fawn in your yard, Mass Wildlife says it's best to leave it alone unless it gets in trouble.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.