LOOK: Fawn rescued after getting stuck in Wellesley

WELLESLEY - Police in Wellesley came to the rescue of a fawn that got stuck in Wellesley on Saturday.

The department shared pictures on social media of the baby deer that was unable to climb out of a window well next to a home.

Sgt. Mark Carrasquillo and officer Janet Popovski were able to help the fawn, which was photographed running free right after.

Sgt. Carrasquillo and Off. Janet Popovski helped this cute fawn out of a tight spot earlier today! pic.twitter.com/3lb4yLZlkl — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) June 4, 2022

If you spot a fawn in your yard, Mass Wildlife says it's best to leave it alone unless it gets in trouble.