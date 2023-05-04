Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Police release photos of man wanted in 2 attacks in Longwood medical area

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police release photos of man wanted in 2 attacks in Longwood medical area
Boston Police release photos of man wanted in 2 attacks in Longwood medical area 00:14

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help tracking down a man wanted for two attacks in the Longwood medical area earlier this week.

Both happened Tuesday morning - one near the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the other near the parking garage for Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Police described him as "a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair."

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.