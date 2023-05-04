Boston Police release photos of man wanted in 2 attacks in Longwood medical area

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help tracking down a man wanted for two attacks in the Longwood medical area earlier this week.

Both happened Tuesday morning - one near the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the other near the parking garage for Brigham and Women's Hospital.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect in Connection to Two Recent Assault and Battery Incidents https://t.co/oJJrBgw5vb pic.twitter.com/LiTndFKRsA — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 3, 2023

Police described him as "a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair."

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.